Region Nine CSOs participating in shade house technology training

Community Service Officers (CSOs) in Region Nine are participating in a two-day shade house technology training to boost agricultural production in the region.

The CSOs are representing areas including Deep South Rupununi, South Central Rupununi, South Pakaraimas, Central Pakaraima and North Pakaraima.

Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs, Ryan Toolsiram

This training is being hosted by the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Research and Extension Institute (NAREI).

The sessions, which began on Friday, will include both practical and theoretical components.

Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs, Ryan Toolsiram stated that the ministry has been focusing primarily on capacity building and the entrepreneurial development of Community Service Officers (CSOs).

He made these remarks during the opening ceremony of the training at the Ariwa Village Benab in St. Ignatius.

The training is being conducted through the Youth Entrepreneurial and Apprenticeship Programme (YEAP), which was conceptualised by President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali to engage youth in the country’s agricultural production.

The programme aims to enhance the management skills and agricultural capacity of the CSOs.

“So, all the shade houses that we are setting up in your community, we expect you to manage them upon completion of this training. It will help you to make money for yourself in addition to the stipend that we are paying you,” the permanent secretary stated.

To support this venture, the ministry is in the process of establishing 23 shade houses.

The permanent secretary committed to ensuring market is secured once production begins, through the school dormitories and the hot meal programme.

The CSOs participating in the training

To add to the entrepreneurial capabilities of the CSOs, Toolsiram disclosed that in 2025 the ministry will allocating funds to support business ventures for the CSOs.

“We will be setting up four mechanical workshops in Region Nine. These workshops will be as modern as those in Georgetown, and we intend for the workshops to be managed by CSOs. You will use this workshop as a business so that you can generate funds for yourself,” Toolsiram explained to the CSOs.

Also present was Regional Chairman, Brian Allicock who emphasised the importance of the region contributing to the country’s food security goal.

“The main thing is food security, and our government is concentrating on that specific practice in this region. The president told us that we must be the leading region to ensure that food security is achieved,” the chairman said.

Meanwhile, NAREI’s Hinterland Coordinator, Aaron Ramroop stated that the agriculture ministry is committed to rolling out training programmes in far-flung areas in the region to promote modern-day farming.

The government has been actively promoting agricultural practices to ensure the country’s sustainability and to reduce CARICOM’s food security bill by 25% by 2025.

