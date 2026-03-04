Region Nine to benefit from another electricity upgrade

Residents of Region Nine are set to benefit from more reliable and consistent electricity supply following planned extensions and upgrades to the Lethem power network.

The improvements form part of the government’s $66 billion Electricity Expansion Programme, aimed at upgrading the national grid, improving service reliability, and increasing the share of renewable energy sources.

Students and teachers benefit from electricity provided by the solar PV system

As part of the initiative, the Ministry of Public Utilities and Aviation and its subsidiary, the Hinterland Electrification Company Inc, has invited bids for electricity network extension and upgrade works in the region.

According to the invitation for bids, the project is divided into two lots.

Lot One covers the supply and delivery of line hardware for network extension and upgrades in Lethem, while Lot Two focuses on the supply and delivery of concrete poles and arms for the same area.

The required period of supply for both lots is 16 weeks from the signing of the contract.

For both projects, the submission and opening of bids will be coordinated through the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board.

Interested persons can download the bidding documents online via the website, www.electricity.gov.gy.

Bids must remain valid for 120 days after the date of opening. The tender board will open the bids on March 31, in the presence of bidders’ representatives who wish to attend.