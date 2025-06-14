Region Ten to see over $10B in road works

A new wave of infrastructure development valued at over $10 billion is set to boost community development and create employment in Region Ten.

Designed to benefit both new and established small contractors, the initiative was announced by Vice President Dr Bharrat Jagdeo and Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill at the Watooka Guest House on Friday.

Vice President and General Secretary, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo delivering remarks in Linden on Friday

VP Jagdeo stated that the PPP/C administration has allocated more resources to small contractors than it invested in the landmark Wismar/Mackenzie four-lane bridge project.

“Last year, over 500 contractors got about $7 billion of work, and this year we probably have close to 700 contractors and…you will be implementing a programme worth over $10 billion,” he said.

VP Jagdeo further noted that “the bridge that we are building, the four lane bridge across the river, it’s about US$35 million and that’s about $7 billion. So, last year, the small contractors of Linden, only through this programme, implemented a project that is bigger than what we are spending on that bridge.”

The initiative, which is being rolled out across the country, is intended to ensure equal opportunities without discrimination.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill delivering remarks on Friday

Meanwhile, Minister Edghill reaffirmed the government’s commitment to equitable, sustainable, and inclusive development nationwide.

He underscored that “development with dignity” remains central to the government’s policy agenda. Minister Edghill stated the administration has a track record of delivering infrastructure and economic opportunity to communities across the country, regardless of political affiliation.

“Once you are Guyanese, we are working together,” he further emphasised.

The minister also pointed to a boom in vehicle ownership, which he attributed to the government’s economic policies, saying they have enabled more citizens to improve their quality of life.

ontracts being signed in Region Ten

“Some critics claimed we [government] were only trying to spend out the money. Well, yes, we are spending the money, that is what responsible government looks like,” said Minister Edghill as he unveiled a series of projects undertaken by the government specifically targeting Linden’s development over the past five years.

Some of the key infrastructure projects included the first asphalt road to Coomaka Mines, ongoing road works in Kwakwani and Ituni, and the construction of a new $250 million concrete airstrip in Kwakwani with a lifespan of 25 years.

Minister Edghill revealed that the next phase of development in the region would focus on drainage works, while residents would undertake the rehabilitation of revetments.

Scores of Region Ten residents gathered to sign their contracts on Friday Beneficiary giving testimony to the government for the development being seen in Region Ten Scores of Region Ten residents gathered to sign their contracts on Friday