Region Three villages get COVID-19 hampers

Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Hon. Deodat Indar, on Saturday distributed nearly 250 COVID-19 relief food hampers to vulnerable households across Region Three.

The exercise was a partnership with the private sector which responded to President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali’s call for assistance.

Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Hon. Deodat Indar distributes relief hampers in Region Three A Harmony resident collects her relief hamper

“We are sharing out some hampers to some of the residents as part of the COVID-19 relief. I want to thank the private sector who has willingly given to this programme,” Minister Indar stated.

Residents in Harmony, Free and Easy, Vriesland, Patentia (East and West), Sisters, Good Intent, Belle Vue and Stanleytown villages, among others benefitted from the humanitarian exercise.

Regional Vice Chairman, Mr. Omesh Satyanand said the activity was not isolated since hampers are often distributed in communities significantly affected by the former administration’s downsizing of the sugar industry.

Mr. Satyanand explained, “We have been doing this for the last four and a half years and we will continue to do this to help the residents of these nearby communities that were affected due to the closure of Wales [Sugar Estate].”

Residents were also advised to follow the COVID-19 preventative measures.