Registration for third batch of young influencers commences

The government, through the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security, has commenced the process of selecting the third batch of youth influencers countrywide, who are interested in making a difference in society, as it kickstarts the registration process.

The ‘Young Influencer’ programme aims to give youths a platform to address issues affecting and impacting them.

As such, Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr Vindhya Persaud called on youths “to be a part of a programme that gives them exposure nationally and internationally,”

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr Vindhya Persaud

She made the call on the sidelines of the recently concluded USAID Y-RIE programme launch, Tuesday last.

Further, the minister highlighted that the current young influencers got the opportunity to represent Guyana at international youth forums in Brussels and the United Nations.

“So, the exposure they will have and the training behind that exposure, whether it is on public speaking and all the services available in the ministry. That is a solid foundation that gives them the ability to engage, develop their own strategies, and also come up with solutions that affect youth in their communities,” she emphasised.

This batch of influencers played an integral role in developing an anti-bullying campaign.

Recognising the influencers’ significant feat, Minister Persaud expressed her interest in their approach stating that, “It is not us coming up with what needs to be done it’s the youths giving us the answers to their own issues and looking at it through a youth lens, these kinds of programmes are more successful.”

Meanwhile, the Department of Public Information (DPI) spoke with two of the young influencers who ecstatically encouraged the nation’s youths to participate in the programme.

Nineteen-year-old, Terriann Wright told DPI that she joined the programme to be a voice for the voiceless. Noting that since she joined, she has gained a lot of experience and exposure on a national and international level.

“So, definitely go for it, I would say if you want to be a change and help as a youth then I think you should definitely apply,” she urged.

Young influencer, Terriann Wright

Another influencer, Nandita Singh expressed her appreciation in playing a role in a change, greater than herself.

“I would like to say if you would like to be a part of a greater initiative and contribute to different social programmes even though you think you may not make it, it is worth it to apply,” she emphasised.

Young influencer, Nandita Singh

The young influencers will be awarded for how inspirational, interested and innovative they were during their tenure.

The Jaguar trophy will be presented to the most outstanding influencer.

In addition, the ministry will soon be implementing a digital yearbook crafted to maintain correspondence with the influencers.

Persons interested can apply at https://forms.gle/4ATYGhJFYv842txS6, no later than June 15, 2023.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

