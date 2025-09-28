Repairs to Paruima Airstrip to be completed within two months – Min Edghill

Repairs to the Paruima airstrip in Upper Mazaruni, Region Seven, are expected to be finished within the next two months, according to Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill.

The approximately $400 million airstrip, which replaced the former grass patch landing area, was transformed into a durable all-weather concrete strip to better support the movement of passengers, goods and services.

The Paruima Airstrip

However, shortly after completion, surface defects were identified during the liability period, leading to temporary closure.

Minister Edghill explained that the contractor, International Import and Supplies, was instructed to correct the issues at its own expense.

He noted that the company has gone beyond the original scope of repairs.

“Out of his [the contractor’s] goodwill, he has decided not just to fix the area that had the defects, but he is putting in a new layer of stone,” the minister stated during a recent engagement.

When reopened, the upgraded airstrip is expected to significantly boost connectivity and development for the Amerindian village of Paruima.

Ribbon-cutting ceremony to commission the new Paruima Airstrip in Region Seven

Residents had long faced challenges posed by adverse weather conditions, which made landing aircraft on the grassy patch nearly impossible, but this will once again be a thing of the past.

Meanwhile, the ministry is advancing similar works on other airstrips in Region Seven, including Eteringbang, Karisparu, and Ekereku Bottom to enhance hinterland transport and accessibility.