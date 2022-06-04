Rose Hall Estate gets $100M worth in machines to advance cultivation

The preparation process for cultivating sugar cane at the Rose Hall Estate, East Canje, Berbice, has been advanced with five new tilling machines valued at some $100 million.

Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha, M.P, handed over the high-end John Deere equipment, during the commissioning ceremony in front of the factory, on Friday.

The minister said the investment is timely, and will spur greater production in the fields, as the administration takes an aggressive approach to ensuring the factory returns to production soonest.

Several persons residing in the West Canje district depend on the lone cane factory for an income, and with the advancing of the tilling fleet, additional space has been created for more operators.

The move coincides with the government’s plans to rehire the hundreds of workers who were terminated, when the factory was shuttered under the APNU+AFC government.

“All of us could remember that not so long ago when the chimney at the estate stopped working all the communities in Rose Hall were plunged into a state of devastation. People had to give up the basic necessities to make sure they survived,” the minister emphasised.

The significant enhancing of the tillage system there will also ensure less soil erosion.

Special classes will be scheduled to train those individuals who are identified to operate in the fields.

Minister Mustapha stressed that the philosophy of the PPP/C Government is to introduce measures that will help all Guyanese.

“And when you look, the way our country is moving, it is moving with tremendous pace,” he pointed out.

He noted that while other sectors including construction, housing and infrastructure are significant to any country’s development, agriculture is the pillar of the nation’s economy.

The agriculture minister also encouraged persons to apply for the vacancies at the Rose Hall Estate, adding that two tractors will soon be procured for the factory.

Chief Executive Office of the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo), Sasenarine Singh said the equipment’s procurement will boost the socio-economic impact of the community.

He said without a massive tillage fleet, cane production will not be successful.

Meanwhile, Regional Chairman, David Armogan noted that the multi-million investment is a clear indication that the government is serious about fully opening up the estate for production.

