‘RSS must evolve to address complexities of crime’ – Min Benn urges

– Says common security architecture needed to respond to crises

Minister of Home Affairs and outgoing Chairman of the Regional Security System (RSS), Robeson Benn has urged the agency to ‘up its game’ to effectively respond to the increasing density of transnational organised crimes and other immoral activities challenging the region’s stability.

The home affairs minister made the charge as he addressed security ministers, military and police chiefs from member states, and international partners gathered for the high-level RSS Council of Ministers’ Meeting at the Ramada Georgetown Princess Hotel in Guyana on Friday.

Minister of Home Affairs and outgoing Chairman of RSS Robeson Benn addressing the summit

In his presentation, Minister Benn noted that the global COVID-19 pandemic created an environment for the rapid evolvement of organised transnational crimes, thereby creating a more complex challenge for the security system.

“It seriously challenges the capability, the responsiveness, and the assets and support that are normally present and available to the Regional Security System, governments and security forces in the region,” he said.

“While we speak of transnational organised crime evolving rapidly over the last few years, we need to pay attention to what the RSS will be in three years…To determine where the RSS will be about these challenges, how these challenges will evolve, and how we will respond,” the minister underscored.

After these elements have been examined, the RSS could seek more support, share knowledge and expertise, and commence training of security forces at all levels.

It can also find ways to create more synergies between its member-states and partner states about transnational crimes and violence in the region.

Minister Benn added that the RSS must also pay more attention to the diversification of its security forces by involving more women and focusing on youth crime and violence against women and children.

“The issues of corruption, professionalism, integrity – in all of our undertakings-, and forces in the region have to be prioritised,” he said.

Minister Benn championed the need for a common architecture among security forces to respond seamlessly to crises affecting member-states, placing special focus on the multi-dimensional crises in Haiti.

Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis and incoming Chairman Terrance Drew making his point at the summit

Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis and incoming RSS Chairman, Terrance Drew also shared similar sentiments, noting that an unstable Haiti, will result in an unstable region.

He also commended Guyana for taking on the chairmanship even while being the newest member.

Representatives from international partners including the United States (US), United Kingdom (UK), and the European Union (EU) delivered remarks, echoing their continued support towards the quest for a safer and secure region.

Executive Director of the RSS Commodore Errington Shurland also addressed the summit.

The high-profile event was attended by ministers responsible for security from member states, including Antigua & Barbuda, Barbados, Dominica, Grenada, Guyana, St Lucia, and St Vincent and the Grenadines.

In September 2022, Guyana formally joined the RSS following President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali’s signature of the Instrument of Ascension after which, Minister Benn assumed chairmanship in 2023. During the meeting, themed ‘Strength through Unity,’ a range of major issues will be discussed.

Scenes from the RSS high-level meeting Scenes from the RSS high-level meeting Scenes from the RSS high-level meeting Scenes from the RSS high-level meeting

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

