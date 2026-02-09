Safeguards in place to ensure vulnerable groups benefit from MoM — Min Teixeira

Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance Gail Teixeira said on Monday that strict inspections and investigations are carried out to ensure only people who genuinely need help benefit from the Men on Mission (MoM) housing initiative.

On the first day of the consideration of the estimates and expenditure for Budget 2026, Minister Teixeira explained that the $900 million earmarked for the initiative this year will help more elderly persons, single parents, and men involved in the programme.

Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance Gail Teixeira [right] during the consideration of the estimates and expenditure for Budget 2026

Potential cases are first flagged by MoM, then screened and verified to ensure applicants meet the criteria.

The minister stressed that the MoM housing support operates separately from the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CHPA) programme, and does not target persons already in the CHPA system.

“These are not persons captured under the CHPA application process,” she told the committee of supply.

She explained that CHPA records are checked to prevent any duplication of benefits, and further verification is done to confirm land ownership where necessary.

Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar and representatives from MoM hand over a home to Dhanraji Guradai

The MoM initiative was launched in 2022 by President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali to reshape men’s attitudes towards women and children, and encourage them to become positive agents of change within their communities.

Some of the exercises included workshops, community meetings and efforts to improve living conditions through better housing.

The broader mandate of the MoM initiative includes tackling gender-based violence and working with young men.

A section of the gathering at the MoM launch at Base Camp Ayanganna

While domestic violence remains a concern, Minister Teixeira said there is now less tolerance for abuse, as reflected on social media and the judiciary’s handling of cases.

She added that the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security collects data and indicators on domestic and sexual violence, while the Office of the President, the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security continue to support MoM-related initiatives.