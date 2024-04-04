Scholastic Guided Reading Training Equips Guyana’s Literacy Leaders to Tackle Reading Challenges

On Wednesday the Ministry of Education made a significant step forward in Guyana’s literacy initiatives as officers of the National Literacy Department and Regional Literacy Coordinators were engaged in a specialized training session on Scholastic Guided Reading.

The one-day workshop was hosted in the auditorium at the National Centre for Educational Resource Development and was facilitated by Ms. Majorie Solorzano of Scholastic Inc.

This training underscores the Ministry of Education’s commitment to addressing reading challenges among young learners.

Over the years, Guyana has made substantial progress in literacy, with the national average for English Language climbing from 32% to approximately 64%. However, persistent challenges remain, notably the 40% of students entering Grade 7 who struggle with reading comprehension. Recognizing the urgency of the situation, the Ministry of Education has invested in the Scholastic Inc. Guided Reading Focus Fiction A to D Series to provide vital support to the reading curriculum.

Scholastic Guided Reading offers a comprehensive collection of books organized by genre and difficulty level, spanning 26 levels from A to Z. This series, proven effective in fostering reading skills, equips educators with the tools needed to tailor instruction to individual student needs. Among its advantages are the facilitation of flexible grouping, assessment of student progress, and a foundational book collection expandable over time.

The Ministry of Education has procured 460 Levels A to D kits, which will be deployed to primary schools for use by teachers and Literacy Support Specialists in pull-out sessions with Grade 1 learners. Each kit includes essential resources such as a Teacher’s Guide, storage bins, levelled books, and teaching cards with lesson ideas for each title.

The training session aimed to empower National and Regional Literacy leaders with the knowledge, skills, and resources necessary to effectively implement the Guided Reading A to D materials. By providing comprehensive training and ongoing support, the Ministry ensures that educators feel confident in utilizing these materials to enhance literacy instruction in their classrooms.

