Secondary School Students Across Regions Attend “Twelfth Night” Theatrical Production

Secondary school students from Regions Three, Four, Seven, Ten, and Georgetown experienced the magic of William Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night” at the National Cultural Centre.

This is part of the Ministry of Education’s ongoing efforts to enrich students’ literary education and cultural experiences. This first-time initiative aims to inspire a deeper appreciation for literary works and enhance student engagement in preparation for the upcoming Caribbean Secondary Examinations Certificate (CSEC) English Literature examination in May.

It was noted that by bringing these texts to life on stage, students will have the opportunity to experience literature in a dynamic and immersive way, fostering a deeper understanding and appreciation for the written word.

“Twelfth Night” is one of the literary pieces included in the Caribbean Examinations Council’s CSEC® curriculum. There are plans to extend this initiative by incorporating other literary works from the CSEC syllabus into future theatrical.

The students were accompanied by their teachers to witness a captivating performance of “Twelfth Night,” brought to life by Gems Theatre Production and directed by Ron Robinson. The Ministry of Education invites educators and students to attend.

