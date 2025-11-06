Senior Finance Minister highlights Guyana’s progress on the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the SDGs

– while attending the United Nations Second World Summit in Doha, Qatar

Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni K. Singh represented His Excellency President Irfaan Ali and the Government and People of Guyana, at the United Nations Second World Summit for Social Development, which was held in Doha, Qatar, from 4-6 November.

The summit served to address remaining gaps and recommit to the Copenhagen Declaration on Social Development and the Programme of Action and its implementation and give momentum towards the implementation of the 2030 Agenda. Countries from around the world are represented by Heads of State and Ministers of Government. Also in attendance were multilateral organizations and civil society organisations.

Minister Singh, while delivering a statement at the Plenary session of the Summit, expressed sincere gratitude to His Highness the Amir, and the Government and People of Qatar for hosting the summit and for their generosity extended to Guyana’s delegation.

He further said that Guyana welcomes the platform to share experiences – both successes and challenges – in implementing the Declaration and Programme of Action emanating from the first Social Summit held in Copenhagen thirty years ago. Dr. Singh noted that the summit provided a critical moment for nations to reflect on the progress made and the ground still to be covered in respect of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable development and the SDGs.

The Minister further reaffirmed Guyana’s unwavering commitment to the Copenhagen Declaration, which is manifested in the Government’s core policy approach which places the People of Guyana at the very centre of its development. In this regard, the Government continues to rapidly expand development in education, healthcare, and other social services, as well as to create opportunities for decent work, promoting entrepreneurship and the empowerment of women. He noted that the Government takes cognisance of the need to integrate economic and social policies and to foster participatory, inclusive, and equitable approaches to addressing poverty and other socioeconomic challenges.

Finally, while highlighting Guyana’s achievements, Minister Singh said that the Government recognises that the full realisation of the collective global objectives requires an unremitting commitment to international cooperation and solidarity, hence there is an urgent need for a renewal of the commitment to multilateralism and genuine international cooperation. He further noted that Guyana fully commits to and calls for such a renewal as we continue the collective quest for a better world for all.

Also attending the summit is Guyana’s Ambassador to Qatar, Mr. Safraaz Shadood.