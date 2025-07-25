“Shameless” – VP Jagdeo slams APNU over hypocrisy on LCDS Funds

Vice President and General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP), Dr Bharrat Jagdeo, the key architect behind the landmark Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS), now LCDS 2030, has strongly criticised the A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) for their shameless hypocrisy regarding the Carbon Credit funds

During a rally event in Bartica, APNU’s Prime Ministerial Candidate, Juretha Fernandes, promised to increase LCDS funds for Amerindian communities by 50 per cent, stating that the monies would be given directly to the people instead of being managed through village-led initiatives.

However, Dr Jagdeo pointed out that during their time in office, the coalition pushed the Green State Development Strategy (GSDS), a plan that, he said, “didn’t earn a cent” for the country. It was also funded by leftover money from the original LCDS, which they initially opposed.

Vice President and General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo

He reminded a media briefing on Thursday that former President David Granger had even distanced himself from the LCDS, and the opposition even tried to block the new LCDS through its surrogates, including the APA (Amerindian Peoples Association).

“It’s amazing how dishonest and shameless people could be,” he said in response to a question fielded by the Department of Public Information.

In 2022, the Government of Guyana signed an agreement with oil giant Hess Corporation, which will see the company purchasing 37.5 million credits over 10 years for at least US$750 million.

And Amerindian communities are guaranteed a 15 per cent share from this sale, but so far, the vice president said they have received over 20 per cent, amounting to GYD 14 billion in the past three years.

Monies are disbursed directly into special bank accounts of the Village Councils, and the funds are expended through a community-driven process. How? Villages hold public meetings to discuss and identify priority projects and initiatives, which determine how the funds are spent. The minutes are then submitted to the government just for transparency and accountability.

To date, thousands of projects are underway in Amerindian communities, providing income, jobs and other opportunities for locals.

This is a farm developed in Quiko Village, Region Nine, using funds from the LCDS

For example, in Parikwarunau, Region Nine, they have embarked on a profitable venture: a village farm. Using some of its funds ($5 million) from the Carbon Credits, the community has embarked on watermelon farming, providing residents with meaningful employment.

Spanning six acres, Toshao Cyril Anthony had told the DPI, “We are currently generating income from this project here. We have 1,000 watermelon trees. Our first harvest was last year…and this is our second harvest.”

One of the locals of Parikwarunau is harvesting

Each harvest yields approximately 2,000 watermelons, which take about four months to mature. Sold at $600 per watermelon in Lethem, the farm generates around $600,000 per harvest.

This is one of many successful initiatives spearheaded by Amerindian communities nationwide.

The remaining LCDS funds, Dr Jagdeo explained, are being invested in climate adaptation on Guyana’s vulnerable coast, from Regions Two to Six. This will help protect communities from flooding and support agriculture ventures by opening up thousands of acres of land.

According to the seasoned politician, the opposition’s sudden interest in the LCDS funds is a desperate move for attention, especially after a “disastrous showing” at a recent political event.

“Just look at the shamelessness of this,” he stressed, saying that, “They’re…counting on using the money for an initiative that they are opposed to. That we, through our creativity, implemented.”

Leading technology company Apple Inc. recently purchased and retired 100,000 carbon credits, and the Amerindian villages will receive their shares.