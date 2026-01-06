Six new hospitals underway to strengthen healthcare delivery across Guyana

Construction is underway on six new general hospitals as part of the PPP/C’s plan to modernise Guyana’s healthcare system, a move expected to expand access to quality medical services nationwide.

Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony provided an update on these transformational projects in a recent statement, noting that, in addition to the six hospitals already commissioned, the new expansions form a key pillar of the government’s plan to modernise the healthcare sector through strategic investments.

Health worker assisting a patient at the telemedicine site in Region Nine

Dr Anthony noted that work has already begun on the new West Demerara Hospital, which is expected to be completed in approximately two years, featuring facilities such as X-rays, CT scans, and MRIs.

“We are also going to extend the range of services that we can offer at this hospital, which includes putting in a Cath lab, for persons in Region 3 and other communities close by, if they need to get stents or cardiac operations and procedures,” He noted.

Modern amenities inside the new Bath Regional Hospital

The health minister also mentioned the new Paediatric and Maternal Hospital, highlighting that once completed, “it would be one of the best pediatric hospitals, not just in Guyana, but across the Caribbean”

The hospital will also be equipped with modern technology that will improve and expand the range of clinical services offered locally and regionally.

A neonatal nurse cares for a newborn at the Georgetown Public Hospital

This expansion does not exempt the hinterland regions. Construction has already begun on the new hospitals in Moruca, Kato and Lethem, further reinforcing the government’s commitment to offering quality healthcare in all the regions of Guyana.

“All of these would be completed in another two to three years from now. Construction has already started, and while we are doing that, we are examining other locations in the interior of Guyana where we can improve the healthcare facilities,” Minister Anthony said.

A nurse providing care to a patient

These hospitals are expected to improve healthcare for thousands of residents in the hinterland regions by expanding access to specialised medical services closer to home.

According to the health minister, this vision is already being translated into tangible action since the health sector’s spending has significantly increased over the last five years, from a total of $35.8 billion in 2019 to approximately $142 billion to date.

“This level of investment is making a tremendous difference in how we build out our healthcare infrastructure and services in Guyana,” Dr Anthony noted.

Looking ahead, the government’s investment plan for the next five years will focus on ensuring that modern, high-quality healthcare services are accessible across Guyana.

The construction of these hospitals forms part of the broader strategy to address longstanding disparities in access to healthcare for residents in regional and hinterland communities.