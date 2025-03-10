Small Business Bureau Launches Youth Entrepreneurship Program 2025 in Collaboration with the Ministry of Education

The Small Business Bureau (SBB), in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, has launched the 2025 edition of the Youth Entrepreneurship Program (YEP), reaffirming its commitment to fostering entrepreneurship among young Guyanese. The initiative began with an awareness session hosted by the SBB, where teachers from participating schools were trained in business plan development, ensuring they can effectively guide students in crafting strong and viable proposals.

This year, 12 secondary schools across Regions 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 8, 9, and 10 will participate in the program, which equips students with the skills, knowledge, and financial support needed to launch and sustain their own businesses.

Mr. Mohamed Shazim Ibrahim, CEO of the Small Business Bureau, alongside the teachers of the participating schools at the bureau’s head office.

YEP 2025 will provide monetary rewards to 60 selected students, helping them turn their entrepreneurial ideas into reality. Beyond financial assistance, the program offers comprehensive training and mentorship, covering business planning, marketing strategies, and financial management.

Chief Executive Officer of the Small Business Bureau, Mr. Shazim Ibrahim, highlighted the program’s lasting impact:



“We recognize the potential of young entrepreneurs and the importance of equipping them with the right tools. YEP 2025 goes beyond providing monetary rewards to help students launch their businesses, it fosters innovation, resilience, and an entrepreneurial mindset that will empower them both in the classroom and throughout their lives.”

The Small Business Bureau, in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, remains dedicated to developing the next generation of business leaders. Through initiatives like YEP, the government continues to invest in youth development, economic empowerment, and a culture of innovation and self-sufficiency.

