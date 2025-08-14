Small Business Development Complex to be developed in Georgetown – President Ali announces

To make life easier and comfortable for citizens, the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) Government will invest resources to establish a Small Business Development Complex in Georgetown.

This transformative project was announced by President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali as he addressed a grand public meeting attended by thousands in Alexander Village, Georgetown.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali addresses the public meeting in Alexander Village

Describing Alexander Village as an “epicentre of development”, the president promised that much more will come.

“Look at what is encircling your village,” he pointed out adding, “Hotels, malls, hospitals, industrial development, manufacturing services, warehousing, new housing, expanded stadium, and soon to come, a small business development complex.”

When completed, the business complex will transform how many local entrepreneurs operate.

The modern facility will bring together mechanics, spray painters, and other small “bottom-house” operations into one secure, well-equipped location. It will provide these small businesses with proper infrastructure, including utilities, security, and organised workspaces, so they can grow and operate more efficiently.

By moving these activities off the narrow village roads, the complex will also help reduce congestion, improve safety, and create a cleaner, more peaceful environment for residents, the president highlighted.

“You will be able to continue your business and live in peace within your community,” the president promised.

President Ali said that with the massive development taking place, young people will have access to even more employment opportunities.