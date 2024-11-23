Sod turned for new Marurunau Secondary School in Region Nine

– to be completed by June 2025

A state-of-the-art secondary school will soon be constructed in the community of Marurunau in Region Nine, providing the students with a conducive learning environment.

The undertaking demonstrates the government’s goal in ensuring that children in the hinterland regions also have better access to educational opportunities.

Sod being turned for Marurunau Secondary School

During a simple sod turning ceremony on Friday, Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand underlined that the school will cater to the educational needs of students from the communities of Awarewaunau, Marurunau and Shea, upon completion.

The education minister said, “It is a secondary school that will cater for about 400 children. There will be dorms for the children from Awarewaunau and Shea…This project should finish by next June [2025] …I understand that the students from Arupanau now want to come here instead of going to Sand Creek.”

She mentioned that three contractors will be executing this project, ensuring a timely completion.

Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand, engages Toshao of Awarewaunau, Roxanne Beck, contractors and education officials

The ministry is also making sure that the schools have trained teachers to deliver high-quality education.

She went on to say, “I am very pleased to say that we are currently training the most teachers that have ever been trained right here in Region Nine. So, by next year, we will have 100 per cent of our teachers in Region Nine trained or in training.”

Numerous schools are under construction in the region including twelve nurseries, seven primary and seven secondary schools.

Meanwhile, Minister Manickchand also commissioned Quiko Primary and a new library at Nappi Primary.

Minister Manickchand commissions new Quiko Primary School

She also conducted a site visit to evaluate the progression of works on the new Nappi Secondary. When completed, this school will have the capacity to accommodate 350 students.

Works are underway on a modern secondary school in Yupukari village. Upon completion, this school will also serve students from Fly Hill and Quatata villages.

The contract for Marurunau Secondary valued $175,525,300 was awarded to Sheriff Construction Inc.

The government’s commitment to bridging the educational gap between the coastland and the hinterland regions areas is demonstrated by the construction of these schools.

