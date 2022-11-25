Sterling products Ltd., Nand Persaud & Co. Ltd. join GNBS Made in Guyana certification mark programme

The Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) has certified two major manufacturing companies to use the Made in Guyana Standards Mark on their locally manufactured products. The companies, Sterling Products Limited (SPL) and Nand Persaud & Company Limited, were certified this week under the GNBS’ Made in Guyana Certification Mark Programme.

SPL received its certification at a simple ceremony hosted at the GNBS Head office, Sophia Exhibition site, Georgetown. In his remarks, Business Development and Quality Assurance Manager, Mr. Anthony Ross stated that the company is proud to be associated with branding that conveys quality.

“This occasion is certainly a step in the right direction in achieving greater success,” he noted.

The Standards Mark will be placed on the packaging of the twenty-two (22) products manufactured under the ‘Mighty Foam’ brand including powdered and liquid detergents, dish washing liquids and more.

Executive Director (Ag) of the GNBS, Ms. Ramrattie Karan congratulated the company on achieving this milestone. She encouraged the company to expand its scope of certification to include other products produced by SPL.

Also present at the event was the President of the Guyana Manufacturing and Services Association (GMSA) Mr. Rafeek Khan.

The second company – Nand Persaud & Company Limited –was certified to use the mark on its Parboiled long grain rice and white long grain rice. At a ceremony hosted at the company’s #36 Village, Corentyne Berbice location, Chief Executive Officer, Mohindra Persaud, said the company’s intention has always been to produce quality products and excellent service.

“Thanks a lot for recognising that we should have the GNBS stamp on our packages. This is a proud moment for us to have an additional certification, adding to our ISO 9001 certification,” Mr. Chand said.

The Certificate was handed over by Technical Officer of the GNBS Certification Department, Ms. Rosmarie Liliah, who congratulated the company on its achievement.

The companies will commence including the Standards Mark on their packages.

The Made in Guyana certification mark is a registered mark that aims to provide recognition to locally manufactured products on a national, regional, and international level. It focuses on creating competitiveness for authentic Guyanese products certified under the Programme while creating a framework for the development of quality systems within our local content.

The Certification is valid for 1 year and the GNBS will conduct surveillance visits to ensure the approved quality is maintained throughout the certification period in keeping with the respective terms and conditions.

The GNBS is encouraging more businesses to sign up to be a part of the Made in Guyana Certification Mark Programme to give their products that competitive advantage in the local and international markets. Application forms can be accessed at https://gnbsgy.org/certification/made-in-guyana-certification/

