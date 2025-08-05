Strategic investments powering Guyana’s transformation

Strategic investments in the national infrastructure will continue to play a vital role in shaping Guyana’s economic landscape, positioning the country for long-term success.

This was the message of the Managing Director of GAICO Construction Incorporated, Komal Singh, during the recent episode of the Starting Point podcast, hosted by Kiana Wilburg.

Singh highlighted that the PPP/C Administration’s investments are more than just superficial improvements; they are part of a thoughtful national strategy focused on creating economic systems, sustainable jobs, and boosting manufacturing to enhance Guyana’s export potential.

“These investments that they’re doing is very strategic and that is commendable when you look at it from a private sector standpoint,” Singh explained. “it is intended to make sure that people benefit from it, the business community benefits from it and at the same time, we create a whole ecosystem whereby it can produce sustainable development.”

Expressing full confidence in the promises of the PPP/C Administration, the managing director stated that the infrastructural work and the networking between Guyanese businesses have been consistently delivering return on investment.

“When you look at the magnitude of these projects and what was done with the limited resources that we have locally, it is remarkable…If you listen to this government’s promises that they are now putting, and hopefully will be part of the manifesto, in terms of continuing the development of infrastructure throughout this country… I think from an investor’s standpoint, we are very confident that those promises are not going to be lip service. They have proven themselves over the last 4 years that they deliver on their promises”

Pointing to the gas-to-energy project as a transformative milestone, Singh said that Guyana had been underperforming in the manufacturing sector and was unable to produce and compete effectively in the international market.

The main contributing factor was simply that the cost of energy was and is still high.

An artistic impression of the finished Gas-to-Energy (GTE) project

With the ability to reduce energy costs by 50%, lowering rates from the subsidised 26–30 cents per kilowatt to a more competitive 10–15 cents, this change could boost the manufacturing sector and enhance Guyana’s global competitiveness.

Additionally, the gas-to-energy project would have a positive impact on the country. It would, for instance, provide environmental advantages by burning cleaner natural gas, significantly reducing carbon emissions, and reducing Guyana’s reliance on imported fuel oil by establishing a stable, domestic source of energy.

“If you look around the world, many countries are actually bordering between 10 and 15 cents per kilowatt hour, and they are competitive. That will put us in a very competitive environment… when you look at the gas-to-energy project, when completed, the manufacturing sector will see a significant growth,” Singh said.

Meanwhile, GAICO Construction Inc. is now among two other companies tasked with constructing a $25M port facility in Parika.

A design of the Parika International Port Project

This Project, which Singh described as being at a “strategic location”, will not only support the agriculture sector, especially in the Essequibo region, but also strengthen regional and international trade and export capabilities.

“Naturally, if Guyana achieves growth in the manufacturing sector, the country can now be in a net export position. What do we do with the net export? That brings us now to ensure that we have the right port facility. We have the right regional network and international network to make sure that the goods and services can now be traded on the regional and international markets”, Singh remarked.

Singh emphasised the importance of having the facility’s infrastructure constructed ahead of time to ensure that it is operational in time to meet the high demands of the manufacturing industry.

The Demerara Harbour Bridge River Crossing

Among other national projects that Singh believes warrant unified political support are the new Demerara River Bridge, the road to Lethem, and future railway linkages to Brazil, which would significantly open trade channels and reduce the shipping time to North America by over two weeks.

Highlighting the many achievements in infrastructure over the last four years, Singh underscored that these national projects should be a priority for every political party and will benefit all Guyanese.

Acknowledging that all political parties may present development plans leading up to elections, Singh urged Guyanese voters to remain vigilant and reflect on the importance of leadership that turns plans into progress.

“We need to be very careful what decisions we make whenever we’re choosing a political leader. All political parties will come up with different promises during the election.” He said, “If you look back, like I said, we need to look at who has given us the confidence that they’ve delivered on their promises.”

He stressed that in today’s society, voters are more informed and well-invested in this economy, and that we are moving at a pace where we cannot afford to backslide into the past.

As a major private sector investor and a key player in national infrastructure, Singh reiterated the importance of choosing leadership that maintains momentum, ensures inclusive growth, and places Guyana’s future and its people at the forefront of every decision.