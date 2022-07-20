Sugar to be sold at various locations countrywide – President announces

President, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali has announced that beginning Thursday, July 21, the New Guyana Marketing Corporation (GMC) will be selling packaged sugar for $150 per pound and $140 per pound for bulk.

The head of state on his official Facebook page on Wednesday, said, “my brothers and sisters, I have heard your concerns about the availability and price of sugar in Guyana.”

Dr. Ali listed below a number of market locations countrywide where the commodity will be sold at the price mentioned above.

Regions Markets Two, Pomeroon-Supenaam Charity and Anna Regina Three, Essequibo Islands-West Demerara Parika, Leonora, Vreed en Hoop, Wales Four, Demerara-Mahaica Diamond, Bourda, Mon Repos, Mahaica Five, Mahaica- Berbice Bushlot, Rosignol Six, East Berbice/Corentyne New Amsterdam, Port Mourant, Skeldon Ten, Upper Demerara-Berbice Linden

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event on Tuesday, the president said there were over 2,000 bags of sugar available for consumers at the Uitvlugt Sugar Estate, West Coast Demerara, Region Three.

He said his government is implementing measures to ensure customers are not exploited.

“What we will do is that ensure that Guyana Marketing Corporation secures a lot of that… so they can help in the distribution, so there is no price gouging,” the president stated.

