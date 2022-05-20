Suriname impressed by Guyana’s flourishing coconut industry

Guyana’s impressive coconut industry could see the beginning of another worthwhile partnership with the Government of Suriname.

This is according to Suriname’s Business Development Center’s (SBC), Manager of Business Support Services, Ratan Kalka, who spoke on Thursday, during the opening of Guyana’s inaugural Agri-Investment Forum and Expo at the National Cultural Centre.

Suriname Business Development Center (SBC), Manager Business Support Services, Ratan Kalka- feature picture.

Kalka said Guyana’s flourishing coconut industry is quite impressive, and is something his country hopes to attain someday. He said it is a great accomplishment by the agriculture ministry to propel agricultural production beyond its current rate.

“We (Suriname) are very impressed by the developments made by Guyana, and of course, the other agriculture developments in livestock etc …we hope that we will find the strength and courage and collaboration with our Guyanese brothers and sisters to work together for entrance in other Caribbean countries.”

He said the forum has been able to highlight many areas essential to ensuring food security in the Caribbean such as education, collaboration and regional integration.

“For Suriname, we will develop everything that is possible to make it happen, and so we want to work together with all of the CARICOM nations to achieve this.”

Earlier this week, Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha, M.P. announced that Guyana earned some $2.5 billion from the exportation of coconuts, and its byproducts for 2021.

Coconut tree.

This has brought government one step closer to achieving its vision of restoring Guyana’s status as a major coconut producer, competent to supply the Caribbean and South American markets.

The agriculture ministry is currently working on developing several coconut nurseries as well as distribution of coconut seedlings.

SBC is the executive office of the Suriname Business Forum (SBF), which aims to jointly formulate reform proposals and implement and monitor national strategy for the development of the private sector in Suriname.

The three-day Agri-Investment Forum and Expo is being hosted under the theme, Investing in Vision: “25 by 2025.”

