Temporary ban on the use of jet skis, jet boats, airboats in MMA-ADA Block

In view of recent developments within the Mahaica/Mahaicony/Abary-Agricultural Development/Authority (MMA-ADA) area, the Ministry of Agriculture has temporarily suspended the use of all watercraft such as jet skis, airboats, and jet boats within the MMA-ADA block.

This temporary ban will take effect immediately (Tuesday, June 15, 2021). Anyone found operating any of the above-mentioned watercraft will be apprehended and made to face the full force of the law.

Notice should be taken of Section 34 of the MMA/ADA Act, Chapter 70:01 which states “Any person who – (b) willfully performs any act where the efficient operation of any work is impaired; or (c) maliciously damages any work or part thereof; or (d) unlawfully interferes with any work or part thereof; shall be guilty of an offence and shall be liable to a fine of thirty-two thousand five hundred dollars ($32,500) and imprisonment for six months”.

All recreational permits previously issued by the Authority are also suspended.