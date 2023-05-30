Temporary works completed on St. Cuthbert’s Mission main road allowing vehicles to pass

The Ministry of Public Works wishes to inform the general public, especially residents of St. Cuthbert’s Mission, that temporary repairs have been completed to the breached St. Cuthbert’s Mission main road, which leads into the community from the Soesdyke- Linden Highway.

Earlier Tuesday, teams worked on the three breached sections of the road, to ensure the community was not completely cut off from its Region Four and 10 linkages, and to minimise further inconvenience to persons using the roadway.

Temporary works were done in collaboration with the REO of Region Four as the Ministry works towards a more permanent solution to this issue.

The Ministry is thankful that no one was injured or lives lost during this ordeal, and urges persons traversing the area to do so with much care and caution.

In the meantime, the Ministry is pleased to report that work is progressing well on the design for the rehabilitation of those critical sections of the main road. Simultaneously, the cost, or Engineer’s estimate is also being prepared for this upcoming project.

Only recently, 18 community participation contracts were signed for the commencement of infrastructural works in the community. Those contracts totalled nearly $90 million.

President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali had committed to fixing the community roads during a visit to the community in March this year.

Residents are guaranteed that the main road will be addressed, and what transpired under the previous administration of delays and shoddy work, will not occur under the PPP/C Government.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

