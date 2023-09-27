THAG, GTA launch initiative to boost patronage at lodges, resorts

The Tourism and Hospitality Association of Guyana (THAG) in collaboration with the Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA) has launched ‘Guyana Escapes 2023,’ which is geared towards boosting patronage at established lodges and resorts countrywide.

The initiative, which was launched on Wednesday at the Herdmanston Lodge, Peter Rose Street, Georgetown, will see participants receiving support from the tourism agencies to offer affordable packages to local tourists from November 1 to December 15.

Minister Walrond delivering remarks at the launch of Guyana Escapes 2023

Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond said the initiative is indicative of the private sector’s commitment to the growth of the tourism sector.

Minister Walrond noted that the government has been investing billions in support of the sector and has been playing a lead role in attracting visitors to Guyana’s shores.

THAG’s President, Dee George delivers remarks at the launch of Guyana Escapes 2023

“I’m in support and very much encouraged by this because it shows me that the private sector is really serious, and buying into the fact that tourism in Guyana is here to stay. It’s one of the ways in which we are diversifying our economy. As a government, our vision has been that we are not going to depend on our oil and gas resources for our livelihood, but we are using the oil and gas resources to build out and diversify our economy,” Minister Walrond stated.

Meanwhile, THAG’s President, Dee George noted the undertaking in recognition of the value and balance that eco-lodges provide.

(From left) GTA’s Director, Kamrul Baksh, Minister of Tourism Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond, and President of the Tourism and Hospitality Association of Guyana, Dee George

“It offers an opportunity to show our commitment to actively drive traffic to our cherished lodges and spaces across our beloved Guyana. We shall embark on a six-week journey that seeks to harness the beauty of our nation, its rich culture, and its pristine natural landscapes while preserving and enjoying,” George stated.

GTA-licenced eco lodges and resorts are invited to register with the programme which will see support in marketing and graphic design. There are also incentives for establishments that develop new experiences.

