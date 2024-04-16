The Government of Guyana focuses heavily on the development of the Afro-Guyanese communities, preservation of culture

The Government of Guyana continues to contribute heavily to the development of the Afro-Guyanese communities and the preservation of culture. This view was expressed by Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Hon. Oneidge Walrond, who is presently leading a Guyana delegation at the Third Session of the Permanent Forum on People of African Descent in Geneva, Switzerland.

Speaking with media representatives on the sidelines of the Forum, Minister Walrond explained that of the $100 million allocated to The International Decade for People of African Descent Assembly-Guyana (IDPADA-G), groups in 2023, almost $70 million was disbursed to groups across the country.

“Some people are very good at playing the victim and labelling the government as prejudiced, but the evidence is clear. This PPP/C government has assisted IDPADA-G groups in community projects, lecture series, the establishment of mega-farms and block-making projects, training programmes and many other initiatives, all geared towards our commitment to the principles of fairness,” she said.

She also referenced the contributions made to the Afro-Guyanese community for Emancipation Day activities as another area of unequivocal support for all Guyanese, regardless of race.

“In 2023 alone, we contributed over $26 million towards promoting and preserving our African culture through Emancipation Day activities to communities, cultural groups and religious organisations across our country. This ensured that our drummers, dancers and other cultural performers were incentivised to keep the culture alive. Equally important is that this type of cash injection allows for greater awareness of the African culture, not just in the Afro-Guyanese community, but for all Guyanese,” Minister Walrond said.

Minister Walrond also addressed claims of victimisation against Afro-Guyanese, challenging anyone with evidence to come forward.

“I want to offer my assurance that any credible evidence of victimisation or negligence against any particular race or religious community in Guyana will be dealt with expeditiously because this is contrary to our One Guyana philosophy. It will not be condoned,” she stressed.

