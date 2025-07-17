“The only national party” – GS Jagdeo says as historic PPP campaign launch marked by diversity, youth inclusion

General Secretary and Vice President, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo, on Thursday, expressed satisfaction that the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C)campaign launch was not only successful, but it was also marked by a historic shift in the party’s traditional support base.

On Sunday last, President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, who is the PPP/C’s presidential candidate, Dr Jagdeo, and Prime Ministerial Candidate Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips kicked off the PPP’s campaign ahead of the September 1 general and regional elections at the Kitty Market Tarmac.

More than 20,000 Guyanese attended the PPP/C’s campaign launch, displaying a tsunami of red

The PPP/C traditionally enjoys the support of the Indo-Guyanese community. But its most recent campaign launch was different, with people from diverse backgrounds, ages and races attending the massive event.

“At that gathering, you had a large number of Indo-Guyanese, a large number of Afro-Guyanese, people of mixed descent, Amerindians and every other description you can think of,” Dr Jagdeo expressed with satisfaction during a press conference being held at Freedom House, Georgetown.

The event also saw massive participation from young people, with the general secretary saying that the PPP/C has a great future, with the younger generation being prepared to take on the mantle of leadership.

Coming out of the PPP/C’s List of Candidates, 27 of them are below the age of 25, with the youngest being an 18-year-old female from Region Eight (Potora-Siparuni).

Dr Jagdeo contrasted the PPP’s campaign launch with that of the opposition, A Partnership for National Unity (APNU), which, according to him, attracted a meagre crowd.

He said over 20,000 people attended the PPP’s event, with evidence plastered across social media.

Nomination Day was also held on July 13, and with thousands of supporters rallying behind, from Freedom House to the Umana Yana in Kingston, the PPP/C submitted its “winning list”.

And according to Dr Jagdeo, this massive support now being enjoyed reflects and confirms that the PPP is the only national party in Guyana.

“All of the other crowds lacked diversity,” the party’s general secretary said, noting that in some cases, persons were paid to support certain parties on Nomination Day.

“Ours was a truly national crowd that looked like Guyana; the only party that had that. No other political party, not a single one of them, had anything close to diversity,” he further underscored.

On Wednesday, the PPP/C held a manifesto consultation at the Princess Hotel, and, like other events, it attracted a diverse set of people, including members of the private sector, religious bodies, non-governmental organisations (NGOs), and other institutions.