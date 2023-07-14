“The results of our action-oriented foreign policy speak for themselves” -President Ali

─ Gov’t positioning Guyana as an influencer in global decision making

The government since August 2020 has been working tirelessly to position Guyana as an influencer in the global decision-making process and has been making significant progress.

This is according to President, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, who was speaking at a media conference on Wednesday at the Office of the President in Georgetown.

“We have set our feet firmly on that path, and the evidence of our success can be seen in extensive lists of heads of government and foreign ministers from influential nations that have come to Guyana and with whom I have had bilateral engagements…global leaders, I have had direct engagement with more than 70. We have signed more than 60 international MOUs, air service agreements, and joint communique,” the head of state pointed out.

Dr. Ali is adamant that world leaders are coming to Guyana because they believe that the country can contribute to creating a peaceful and economically stable world.

President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali

“My government intends to live up to their expectations by ensuring that Guyana plays a full part in fashioning an international system that is fair and just. In doing so we will seek alliances and will embrace friends, but at all times we will remain independent and principled, standing up for the values set out in the United Nations Charter and international law. This includes non-intervention in the internal affairs of states, respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, and resistance to aggression,” he added.

The president said in this pursuit, the administration had to overcome the negative consequences of those who were trying to derail Guyana’s democracy.

“I’m conscious that those whose tendency is to criticise and condemn the government at every turn have been critical of our foreign policy, which they claim is not structured or coherent. This claim has no basis in fact. Rome was not built in a day and the results of our action-oriented foreign policy speak for themselves.”

Testimony to this is Guyana’s election to serve for two years beginning on January 4, 2024, as a member of the United Nations Security Council.

“It is notable that we were elected by 191 of the 192 nations represented in the UN General Assembly. This tells the story. 191 out of the 192 nations represented in the UN General Assembly, this endorsement could not be more resounding,” the president asserted.

The president noted that strategic engagement with development partners will reap economic and financial benefits for the people of Guyana.

Guyana has had success with the removal of the visa requirement for its citizens to visit and conduct business in the United Kingdom, and many economic cooperation agreements have been signed with leading nations in Africa, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and North America.

“These agreements will advance tourism, commercial transactions, the export of goods and services, investments in the energy, manufacturing, and agricultural sectors, the creation of new employment as well as enhancement of education and health facilities,” the head of state asserted.

President Ali further highlighted that Guyana is playing a major role in CARICOM and South America to create a socio-economic environment that benefits all.

“There have been traditional obstacles to the development of such relations, born of the experience of rival empires. However, we envisage the time when road networks will open to all of Latin America, beginning with connections to Brazil, with which we continue to explore deeper relations” Dr Ali said, speaking specifically to South American relations.

Also, Guyana will continue the implementation of its foreign policy with the appointment of Ambassadors, High Commissioners, and Heads of Missions to fill several important vacancies that currently exist.

The government is working to fill these vacancies soon.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

