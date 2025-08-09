‘This government unifies people of all races’ – Lee Williams

The incumbent PPP/C Government, led by President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, is the only party that unites people of all races.

A candidate of People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C), and former Member of Parliament, Lee Williams, urged thousands of Bartica residents to give the party a second term in office.

Speaking to a charged crowd at Belle’s Square on Saturday night, Williams praised the leadership of President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo, Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips, and all PPP/C candidates, describing them as visionary leaders committed to building One Guyana.

He told supporters that under the incumbent government, the country, the region, and Amerindian villages have all seen progress “from the coastland to the hinterland.”

He reminded residents that the opposition forces had previously dismantled initiatives such as the Amerindian Community Service Officers (CSO) programme and halted the ‘Because We Care’ cash grant for schoolchildren, all of which were reinstated by the PPPC administration.

“Lest we forget, they promised us the ‘Good Life’ in 2015 but failed to deliver,” he said, contrasting that with the PPP/C’s record of fulfilling and even exceeding its 2020 manifesto promises.

Williams called on residents of Region Seven to keep the momentum going.

“On September 1, vote for the Cup – put your X next to the cup at the top of the ballot paper and another X at the bottom. Forward together for a better Guyana. Long live the PPP/C!”