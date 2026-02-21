Three new secondary schools to transform education in Region Eight

Hundreds of students in Region Eight will soon benefit from expanded access to secondary education as the government advances the construction of three new high schools in the hinterland region.

The new schools are being built in Micobie, Kopinang, and Monkey Mountain, significantly reducing the need for students to travel long distances or depend on dormitory accommodations to access education.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Priya Manickchand

The investment forms part of the government’s ongoing commitment to delivering quality education closer to home, ensuring children in remote communities can attend school within their own villages and surrounding districts.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Priya Manickchand, emphasised that the projects reflect a deliberate push to improve access and equity in education across the hinterland.

“We’re building three secondary schools in Region Eight because our children deserve access to quality education in their own communities, she stated. “This is about expanding opportunity and ensuring no child is left behind.”

Minister Manickchand noted that expanding day-school access gives families greater flexibility while maintaining national learning standards.

This initiative aligns with the broader national education strategy to modernise school infrastructure and strengthen educational outcomes across Guyana’s hinterland regions.