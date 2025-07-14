Today is Nomination Day

As Guyana gears up for the upcoming general and regional elections on September 1, Nomination Day will be held at the Umana Yana in Kingston, Georgetown, on Monday.

On this day, political parties are required to submit their list of candidates to the Chief Elections Officer (CEO) of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM). It is a prerequisite for the parties and independent candidates wishing to be elected to the National Assembly and Regional Democratic Councils (RDCs).

The political parties are expected to submit their geographical constituencies, national top-up and RDC lists. If a list or its submission does not fully comply with the established requirements, the CEO shall notify the party’s representatives or deputy representatives of the specific defects. Those persons are then required to make the corrections in a timely manner.

GECOM urges all the parties and supporters to follow the established procedures.

Once the political parties submit their comprehensive nomination package, GECOM will provide an acknowledgement. Stakeholder coordination, document verification, and the arrival order of the respective parties will be taken into account as the process is carried out strictly in accordance with electoral norms.

GECOM announced on Saturday that all preparations are in place and they are ready for Nomination Day. It is also organising the logistical and procedural measures to guarantee a seamless, open and inclusive nomination process under the law and established principles for Nomination Day.

Some of the political parties contesting the September 1 elections include the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C), A Partnership for National Unity (APNU), the Assembly for Liberty and Prosperity (ALP), and the Alliance For Change (AFC).

In his address to usher in Guyana’s 59th Independence Anniversary celebrations at the Albion Sport Complex in Region Six, President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali declared September 1 as the date for the country’s general and regional elections.

The president subsequently signed the proclamation to dissolve the Parliament of Guyana on July 3, paving the way for the September 1 polling day.