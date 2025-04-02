Traffic Chief praises new automated speed ticketing system

Traffic enforcement across the country is expected to be significantly enhanced with the onset of the automated speed ticketing system come Monday, April 7, 2025.

Traffic Chief Senior Superintendent, Mahendra Singh gave an outline of the ticketing process in a sit-down with Radio Eve Leary.

He revealed that the placement of the cutting-edge technology allows it to have a reach of approximately 500 to 600 feet of detection.

When the advanced speeding cameras detect a speeding violation, the driver is automatically provided with an image of the time the violation was committed and the speed at which the car was travelling.

“Here now, you [motorist] are placed on the spot. It [the system] demands that there be an adjustment in the manner in which you [motorist] drive on the road,” the traffic chief asserted.

The speeding fine remains the same at $7,500, the traffic chief noted.

There are, however, instances where a ticket may be issued to the owner and not the driver of the violation, the traffic chief stated.

When the scenario was posed to the traffic chief, he responded by saying that the amendment of the legislation now allows the owner to identify who the driver was, to contest the ticket in court.

Moreover, the chief praised the implementation of the system, as this now allows for a better deployment of ranks to areas where the speed cameras have not been installed as yet.

This ensures that a wider scope of policing is done and, in turn, expands the reach of the force and promotes safer roadways.

“So, all in all, it is a win-win for us and even the public,” the traffic chief emphasised.

Immediately on the rollout of the programme, motorists exceeding the speed limit will receive a ticket generated automatically without manual processing.

This system is fully automated and autonomous, ensuring impartial and consistent enforcement.

No manual intervention is possible, making it impossible for offenders to manipulate or bypass fines.

All violations must either be paid or contested in court.

If a driver’s contact details are registered with the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA), they will receive a notification via SMS or email with details of the violation.

If their contact details are not registered, a physical ticket will be delivered to their address.

Currently, the speed cameras and radar speed signs are connected to cloud-based infrastructure and are mounted along the Heroes Highway and will possibly be placed at Convent Garden. It is also installed along the East Coast of Demerara around the Movietowne Mall and Good Hope.

