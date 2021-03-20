UG’s best graduating students in medicine and social science receive Prime Minister’s Medal

Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips, yesterday conferred two students of the University of Guyana Class of 2020, with the Prime Minister’s Medal for outstanding performances in their respective fields of study.

The students honoured were best graduating student in the School of Medicine, Dr Jonelle Europe and best graduating student in the Faculty of Social Science with a Degree in Public Management, Ms Desiree Noble.

Prime Minister Phillips congratulated the pair for their commitment and exceptional performance in spite of the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I know COVID-19 would have presented challenges for students who would have had to attend classes virtually, congratulations for overcoming those challenges and being here today as exceptional graduates of the University of Guyana.”

The Prime Minister also congratulated the parents of the graduates, who were at his office for the simple ceremony.

“For every graduate there are parents or relatives who would have sacrificed a lot and I would like to congratulate you also”.

Dr Europe said that she was elated to have received the award.

“I am happy and very proud to have achieved such an accomplishment after working so hard for five years…my greatest challenge is probably the consistency that the programme requires”.

Dr Europe, who is currently an intern at the Georgetown Public Hospital Cooperation, said that she hopes to specialise in a field of medicine, but she is yet to decide.

Ms Noble said that she always believed that she had the potential to do exceptionally well.

“I have always believed in myself and I know I have the ability to accomplish great things, and I’ve always told myself that if anybody can do it, I can do it”.