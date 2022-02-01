UG’s top graduates presented with President’s Medal

His Excellency Dr. Irfaan Ali today presented the President’s Medal to the two top graduates of the University of Guyana Class of 2020/2021.

Both Davendra Kissoon and Tomeshwor Mohabir from the Turkeyen and Tain campuses respectively finished with GPAs of 4.0.

President Ali with Mr Mohabir (right) and Mr Kissoon

Kissoon, 27, finished as the valedictorian after successfully completing a bachelor’s of Science Degree (Civil with Environmental Engineering), while Mohabir, 30, finished as the best graduating student from Tain after completing his Bachelor’s of Education Degree (Mathematics Concentration Programme).

The President said he was pleased to confer each of the graduates with the President’s Medal in recognition of their superlative performance in their respective programmes.

President Ali with Mr Kissoon, his family members and UG officials

He also charged them to reflect on the sacrifices their families would have made along their journey and encouraged them to use their lives as an opportunity to influence others.

With regards to their chosen areas of study, President Ali noted that their aspirations are in keeping with the development trajectory of the country.

President Ali and Mr Mohabir and family

The presentation was conducted in the presence of the recipients’ family members at the Office of the President on Shiv Chanderpaul Drive.

Mr Kissoon was joined by his mother Basmattie Sukhdeo, bother Sanjeev Kissoon and his girlfriend Tesheena Dindyal while Mr Mohabir was accompanied by his wife Nueza and his son Zidan.