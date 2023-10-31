Unlocking Agro-Processing Opportunities: Guyana urges countries to invest for food security goals by 2030

In a bid to rapidly develop the agriculture sector and align with global goals of achieving food security and ending hunger by 2030, Guyana is encouraging countries to tap into its agro-processing opportunities.

Dr. Peter Ramsaroop, Chief Investment Officer and Agency Head, Guyana Office for Investment (Guyana Invest) emphasised that this is the opportune moment for investment.

Dr. Peter Ramsaroop, Chief Investment Officer and Agency Head, Guyana Office for Investment and other panelists at the AfriCaribbean Trade and Investment Forum

He was speaking during a panel discussion at the AfriCaribbean Trade and Investment Forum on Monday at Marriott, Georgetown.

“If we can just concentrate on setting up large agro-processing facilities in Guyana which would be the agricultural state of the region, and then we figure out the transport economics to move those goods between the islands and to Africa, we are sitting on an exact opportunity that is real today.”

He highlighted the significant incentives for investors, assuring repatriation of profits for those investing in Guyana. He also alluded to the government’s commitment to supporting such investments, citing initiatives to reduce energy costs by 50 per cent by 2025 and aggressive moves into agro-processing.

Dr. Ramsaroop urged investors to focus on collaborative means of producing goods in Guyana, the Caribbean, and connecting them to Africa, foreseeing positive impacts on both African and CARICOM import bills, contributing to food security goals.

“I would advise investors to let’s talk specifically about the means of getting the products done in Guyana, done in the Caribbean, and then relate it to Africa, both African import bill reduction and the CARICOM import bill reduction in food security will benefit,” he underlined.

The call for investment not only aligns with national development but also contributes to the collective efforts for regional and global food security.

Slashing CARICOM’s food import bill by 25 per cent by 2025 aligns with Africa’s vision for Universal Access to Safe and Nutritious Food by 2030.

