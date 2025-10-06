Upgraded E-Service Platform launched for immigration

The Ministry of Home Affairs has launched its E-Service Platform for immigration support services, a key milestone in the government’s digital transformation agenda.

The initiative represents a bold move towards providing efficiency, accessibility and transparency.

Minister of Home Affairs Oneidge Walrond reviewing the platform

The upgraded online platform allows citizens and non-nationals to access a range of immigration services, including visa applications, extensions, amendments, cancellations and transfers, all from the convenience of their devices.

This digital upgrade makes in-person visits and paperwork unnecessary, speeding up and simplifying the process for users. By digitising important immigration steps, the government improves efficiency and accountability.

The government remains committed to expanding its digitalisation strategy, ensuring that every initiative continues to uphold the values of efficiency, transparency, and innovation for the benefit of all Guyanese.