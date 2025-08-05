Upgrades along Carifesta Ave progressing smoothly

Carifesta Avenue is currently undergoing major rehabilitation and expansion.

The expansion is being executed in stages. Phase one of the project is nearing completion, while phase two is already underway.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill and the engineering team inspect the road

According to a report from the Ministry of Public Works, the first phase is approximately 85 per cent complete, with work executed by Colin Talbot Contracting Services at the tune of $438.2 million.

Recently, an additional $445 million was granted to continue construction work towards the Kitty Roundabout.

This extension will facilitate the addition of 350 metres of covered two-metre drains and a 375-metre reinforced concrete retaining wall.

The overall scope of this phase includes the widening of the existing pavement by an average of 4.8 metres to the north, allowing for two travel lanes and a parking lane.

A 962-metre-long, two-metre-wide reinforced concrete drain topped with a pedestrian walkway is also being installed along the northern edge of the carriageway.

Drain along Carifesta Avenue that will be upgraded

Meanwhile, phase two of the expansion project commenced on November 18, 2024 and is being undertaken by Quality Deliverer for $1.36 billion.

So far, 40 per cent of the works have been completed, with approximately 720 metres of drains constructed and 300 metres of road works currently in progress.

This phase involves widening the southern side of the road by an average of 3.66 metres to accommodate additional travel and parking lanes.

It also includes the construction of a 3.05-metre-wide reinforced concrete drain, running up to the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) compound before transitioning into a reinforced concrete retaining wall leading to the Kitty Roundabout.

Works are scheduled for completion by January 17, 2026.

The ongoing upgrades aim to significantly improve accessibility, traffic flow and drainage for thousands of commuters using this vital corridor.