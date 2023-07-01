US proud to be a partner in Guyana’s development – Outgoing US Ambassador

Outgoing United States Ambassador to Guyana, Sarah-Ann Lynch has expressed tremendous pride at being able to partner with Guyana and play a key role in the country’s development.

During a ceremony held on Thursday evening in an early celebration of America’s Independence anniversary, Ambassador Lynch expressed that the team at the US Embassy is dedicated to strengthening its partnership with the government, private sector, and civil society.

American Ambassador to Guyana, Sarah-Ann Lynch (second from left) makes a toast with Prime Minister of Guyana, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips in the presence of diplomats and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, Hugh Todd (far right)

“Together, we have worked in the area of governance to build the capacity of key institutions, we have partnered in the commercial area to see our bilateral trade triple over the past few years and we have worked on areas of security, to ensure that Guyana is a secure nation, where citizens feel safe and investments are protected,” she expressed.

The ambassador also congratulated Guyana on the commencement of its historic gas-to-energy project, and on securing its seat in the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights.

“These are strong signs, ladies and gentlemen, of confidence by the international community, that Guyana wants to contribute to regional and global efforts to strengthen international partnership, the rule of law, and to promote peace and stability around the globe.”

She also noted that Guyana is on a unique journey, and is committed to continuing to assist the country as it develops.

“I could not be prouder of the enduring partnership between our two nations, which I know will continue long past my tenure in Guyana,” she stated.

