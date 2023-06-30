US Secretary of State to visit Guyana next week

United States of America’s Secretary of State, Antony J. Blinken will be on an Official Visit to Guyana on Thursday, July 6, 2023.

According to the spokesperson for the State Department, Matthew Miller Secretary Blinken will meet with President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, Foreign Minister, Hon. Hugh Todd and other key members of Cabinet and Government, “to discuss priority bilateral issues including food and energy security and decarbonization, climate resilience, regional migration, and building local capacity.”

Prior to visiting Guyana, Secretary Blinken will participate in the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Heads of Government meeting and the 50th Anniversary of CARICOM celebration in Trinidad and Tobago.

“Building on Vice President Harris’ historic June 8 visit to The Bahamas, where she co-hosted the U.S.-Caribbean Leaders Meeting, Secretary Blinken will engage on pressing issues in the region with the represented heads of governments, including Trinidad and Tobago Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley, and incoming CARICOM Chair and Dominica Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit,” Miller stated.

Meanwhile, Guyana’s Foreign Secretary, Robert Persaud said the visit is part of the Government of Guyana’s ongoing efforts to further strengthen Guyana’s position on the global stage.

“As President Ali pointed out yesterday, Guyana’s foreign policy thrust is not only bearing fruits for the people of Guyana but greater recognition of the brand ‘Guyana. This is the second Secretary of State of the USA to visit Guyana since President Ali assumed office,” Persaud noted.

Mr. Blinken is the second Secretary of State to visit Guyana since President Ali assumed office on August 2, 2020.

