US$200M fund for small, medium-sized enterprises – President Ali announces

A US$200 million fund will be established to provide small and medium-scale enterprises (SMEs) with easier access to capital and financial services, President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali announced at a massive public rally on Sunday at Albion in Region Six.

Speaking to an audience of 35,000 people, President Ali pointed out that the financial transactions will be considerably simpler with the proposed “one card” computerised system.

Tens of thousands of Berbicians came out in support of the PPP/C during a rally

at Albion

He emphasised that the PPP/C government is dedicated to providing Guyanese with low-interest loans to support their businesses.

“We are going to modernise the financial architecture of this country so that from your homes, you can transact any business in Georgetown with the power of one card.”

President Ali also reminded the gathering that the PPP/C is the only party that has proven to have a clear vision and the capacity to execute it.

“Now is not the time for experiments or giving someone else a chance. Now is the time to consolidate progress and development,” President Ali stated.