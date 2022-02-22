Voluntary recall and Public Health announcement
The Government Analyst- Food and Drug Department hereby informs the general public of a voluntary recall of specified batches of Similac, Alimentum and EleCare powdered infant formula produced by Abbott Laboratories, Sturgis Michigan, USA.
The department received an official communication from the manufacturer indicating that a proactive, voluntary recall has been initiated due to four consumer complaints in the United States related to Cronobacter sakazakii or Salmonella Newport in infants who have consumed the infant formula manufactured in Abbott Nutrition’s Sturgis, Michigan facility.
Although the local distributor has initiated this recall exercise, the department hereby advises persons who may be in possession of any of the recalled powdered infant formulas with the batch numbers listed below, to discontinue use immediately and where possible return to the point of purchase.
The implicated powdered infant formula products are:
|PRODUCT NAME AND PRESENTATION
|BATCH NUMBER
|SIMILAC SPIT UP INFANT FORMULA 12.3 OZ PWD
|28026K800
|SIMILAC SPIT UP INFANT FORMULA 12.3 OZ PWD
|31504K800
|SIMILAC SPIT UP INFANT FORMULA 12.3 OZ PWD
|34855K800
|SIMILAC ADVANCE INFANT FORMULA 12.4 OZ PWD
|22243K800
|SIMILAC ADVANCE INFANT FORMULA 12.4 OZ PWD
|35986K800
|SIMILAC SENSITIVE INFANT FORMULA 12.0 OZ PWD, 6 CT
|32619K800
|SIMILAC SENSITIVE INFANT FORMULA 12.0 OZ PWD, 6 CT
|32627K800
|SIMILAC PRO-SENSITIVE INFANT FORMULA 22.5 OZ PWD, 4 CT
|24509SH00
|SIMILAC PRO-SENSITIVE INFANT FORMULA 22.5 OZ PWD, 4 CT
|26744SH00
|SIMILAC PRO-ADVANCE INFANT FORMULA 20.6 OZ PWD, 4 CT
|28008SH00
|SIMILAC PRO-ADVANCE INFANT FORMULA 20.6 OZ PWD, 4 CT
|30369SH00
|SIMILAC PRO-ADVANCE INFANT FORMULA 20.6 OZ PWD, 4 CT
|31481SH00
|SIMILAC PRO-SENSITIVE INFANT FORMULA 20.1 OZ PWD, 4 CT
|28102SH10
|SIMILAC PRO-SENSITIVE INFANT FORMULA 20.1 OZ PWD, 4 CT
|31453SH00
|SIMILAC PRO-SENSITIVE INFANT FORMULA 20.1 OZ PWD, 4 CT
|35054SH00
|ELECARE JR UNFL PWD
|31408Z200
|ELECARE JR UNFL PWD
|31408Z200
|ELECARE UNFLAVOR PWD
|23439Z200
|ELECARE UNFLAVOR PWD
|25563Z200
|ELECARE UNFLAVOR PWD
|25563Z200
Further information concerning the public warning issued could be found on the US FDA website, here: https://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/abbott-voluntarily-recalls-powder-formulas-manufactured-one-plant. In addition, the department can be contacted at 222- 8859/60 for further guidance relating to this public health announcement.
You must be logged in to post a comment.