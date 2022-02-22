Search

Voluntary recall and Public Health announcement

The Government Analyst- Food and Drug Department hereby informs the general public of a voluntary recall of specified batches of Similac, Alimentum and EleCare powdered infant formula produced by Abbott Laboratories, Sturgis Michigan, USA.

The department received an official communication from the manufacturer indicating that a proactive, voluntary recall has been initiated due to four consumer complaints in the United States related to Cronobacter sakazakii or Salmonella Newport in infants who have consumed the infant formula manufactured in Abbott Nutrition’s Sturgis, Michigan facility.

Although the local distributor has initiated this recall exercise, the department hereby advises persons who may be in possession of any of the recalled powdered infant formulas with the batch numbers listed below, to discontinue use immediately and where possible return to the point of purchase.

The implicated powdered infant formula products are:

PRODUCT NAME AND PRESENTATIONBATCH NUMBER
SIMILAC SPIT UP INFANT FORMULA 12.3 OZ PWD28026K800
SIMILAC SPIT UP INFANT FORMULA 12.3 OZ PWD31504K800
SIMILAC SPIT UP INFANT FORMULA 12.3 OZ PWD34855K800
SIMILAC ADVANCE INFANT FORMULA 12.4 OZ PWD22243K800
SIMILAC ADVANCE INFANT FORMULA 12.4 OZ PWD35986K800
SIMILAC SENSITIVE INFANT FORMULA 12.0 OZ PWD, 6 CT32619K800
SIMILAC SENSITIVE INFANT FORMULA 12.0 OZ PWD, 6 CT32627K800
SIMILAC PRO-SENSITIVE INFANT FORMULA 22.5 OZ PWD, 4 CT24509SH00
SIMILAC PRO-SENSITIVE INFANT FORMULA 22.5 OZ PWD, 4 CT26744SH00
SIMILAC PRO-ADVANCE INFANT FORMULA 20.6 OZ PWD, 4 CT28008SH00
SIMILAC PRO-ADVANCE INFANT FORMULA 20.6 OZ PWD, 4 CT30369SH00
SIMILAC PRO-ADVANCE INFANT FORMULA 20.6 OZ PWD, 4 CT31481SH00
SIMILAC PRO-SENSITIVE INFANT FORMULA 20.1 OZ PWD, 4 CT28102SH10
SIMILAC PRO-SENSITIVE INFANT FORMULA 20.1 OZ PWD, 4 CT31453SH00
SIMILAC PRO-SENSITIVE INFANT FORMULA 20.1 OZ PWD, 4 CT35054SH00
ELECARE JR UNFL PWD31408Z200
ELECARE JR UNFL PWD31408Z200
ELECARE UNFLAVOR PWD23439Z200
ELECARE UNFLAVOR PWD25563Z200
ELECARE UNFLAVOR PWD25563Z200

Further information concerning the public warning issued could be found on the US FDA website, here: https://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/abbott-voluntarily-recalls-powder-formulas-manufactured-one-plant. In addition, the department can be contacted at 222- 8859/60 for further guidance relating to this public health announcement.

