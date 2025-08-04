VP hails Linden rally as “biggest crowd ever”

General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) Dr Bharrat Jagdeo has described the political rally currently being held at Wismar, Linden as one of the “biggest crowd ever”.

Scores of energized supporters swarmed Wismar, sporting their red jerseys to show their love and support for the governing PPP/C Administration.

Speaking to the crowd, Dr Jagdeo recalled the impressive turnout at previous political rallies, noting that at Kitty, Albion, and Anna Regina, the gatherings were described as the biggest eve.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali and Vice President Dr Bharrat Jagdeo at the PPPC mammoth Public Meeting and political rally in Linden, Region Ten on Sunday

Now in linden, “this is the biggest crowd ever” the general secretary declared.

He credited the massive turnout to the strength of the PPP/C as a national party, representing a vision of a united and strong Guyana.

A section of the crowd on Sunday in Linden, Region Ten

“It’s the vision of a Guyana that is united and strong. A vision where all our people, regardless of their race, or their religion or their gender, find a home in a political party where they’re treated with respect and they can look forward to the future,” Dr Jagdeo posited.

With many political entities seeking to dethrone the PPP/C Administration, Dr Jagdeo stressed that a political party must keep its promises, and the PPP/C is a party that fulfills its commitments.

From reinstating the Because We Care cash grant, to an increase at the old age pensions and free tertiary education, Dr Jagdeo said the PPP/C has made good on all its promises.

The PPP/C has been attracting historic crowds at its political rallies and public meetings, even in areas that are strongholds of the political opposition.