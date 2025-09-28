Waia Lodge launches new tourism experience

Tour operator couple, Keiran Samuels and Shebana Daniels, from Santa Aratak Mission, were inspired to design a ‘sanctuary’ where the love of nature, culture, and adventure creates an unforgettable experience.

Owners of Waia Green Escapes, Keiran Samuels and Shebana Daniels, speaking to the gathering during the launch of the tourism product

The dynamic duo’s vision was to create a safe space to live and raise their children, but this soon changed when they felt that more people should be able to experience the level of tranquillity.

Waia Lodge was subsequently established, providing an experience called Waia Green Escapes.

It is an invitation for people to escape and disconnect, allowing them to rejuvenate in the natural environment and engage in thrilling activities that promote bonding.

The Waia Lodge

The Journey begins with a boat ride from the Timehri docks through the shaded Kamuni Creek, where the tour guide shares insights on the flora and fauna in the area. While gliding through the wetlands and savannahs, the guide also shares stories of Hope Town – Guyana’s first Chinese settlement.

The package also comprises wildlife and bird watching, village tours of Santa Aratak Mission, fishing, paddle-boarding, trail biking and nature walks. Additionally, visitors can include a Demerara River tour in the package to conclude the experience by viewing the sunset scenery over the mighty Demerara River.

Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce Susan Rodrigues attended the launch of the new tourism product along with members of the Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA) and the Tourism and Hospitality Association of Guyana (THAG) at the beachfront of the Waia Lodge on Saturday.

Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce Susan Rodrigues addresses the gathering at Waia Lodge

Minister Rodrigues commended the couple for their outstanding achievement and emphasised the importance of investing in sustainable projects that will boost Guyana’s tourism sector.

“We already have such a beautiful raw product, that is our culture, our landscapes, our heritage and our people. If we can package that to welcome international visitors or Guyanese returning home… I think that Guyana’s tourism sector can be extremely successful,” she said.

Minister Rodrigues is participating in the paddle-boarding activity at the Waia Lodge

The minister noted that the offerings of the Waia Green Escapes package capture this year’s World Tourism Day theme.

To strengthen cultural and economic ties, a memorandum of understanding was also signed with the Chinese Embassy in Guyana, reaffirming the government’s commitment to cultural preservation while creating new opportunities for sustainable tourism development.

Minister Rodrigues and other special guests took part in various activities in the itinerary, aimed at creating lasting memories.

Sunset view from the Waia Lodge dock