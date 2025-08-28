‘We are building the next generation of healers’ – Min Anthony says as Number 75 Village Regional Hospital opens

Guyana’s health system is advancing and changing in ways that are reaching every community from coast to hinterland, Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony said on Thursday.

“We are not simply training healthcare professionals, we are building the next generation of healers, innovators and leaders,” the health minister stated as he addressed hundreds of residents at the opening of the Number 75 Village Regional Hospital.

Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony at the opening of the Number 75 Village Regional Hospital on Thursday

The minister highlighted that more than 500 nurses and over 2,000 nursing assistants were added to the public health system in the past three years.

The sector was also supplemented with 190 pharmacy assistants, 390 community health workers and more than 200 doctors who have been recruited to improve care nationwide.

He disclosed that another 1,500 nurses are also being trained, all of whom will be guaranteed employment upon completion of training.

The new Number 75 Village Regional Hospital

Dr Anthony informed the gathering that Guyana is also partnering with its finest overseas institutions like Mount Sinai, Northwell Health and Apollo Health to provide higher education.

“We have already started the construction of two nursing schools, one in Suddie (Region Two) and one in New Amsterdam (Region Six), and very soon, those two will also be open,” the minister said.

He added, “And while we are awaiting the opening of those two nursing facilities, we have already opened nine simulation labs that are training people in every region across this country.”

Electronic health records have already been adopted at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation and will soon be extended countrywide.

Minister Anthony spoke of a pilot project at Festival City Polyclinic that now allows patients to book appointments online, with plans to extend it to all health facilities.

Additionally, a total of 81 telemedicine stations have been installed in the hinterland, providing families with the opportunity to see specialists in Georgetown without the need to travel long distances.

The ministry is poised to harness the power of artificial intelligence to expertly analyse X-rays and other imaging studies, ensuring that care is delivered swiftly and with utmost confidence.