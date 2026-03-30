WEATHER ADVISORY- Prolonged rainfall with flooding

The Civil Defence Commission (CDC) wishes to inform the public that the Hydrometeorological Service advises that rainfall with the potential for significant flooding is expected to continue over Guyana with effect from Monday, March 30th to Wednesday, April 1st, 2026.

The Civil Defence Commission urges all members of the public to take the necessary precautions during periods of rainfall and flooding:

• Avoid flood-prone areas whenever possible.

• Exercise extreme caution when driving or walking during rainfall, especially in areas affected by pooling water.

• Keep drains, trenches, and waterways clear to reduce the risk of flooding.

• Secure important documents, household items, and other valuables.