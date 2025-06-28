While others promise, the PPP is already delivering – President Ali

As the election season heats up, President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali has drawn a sharp contrast between the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) and its political rivals, declaring that while others are busy campaigning on promises, the government is already delivering transformative development across Guyana.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali delivering remarks to thousands at the PPP fundraier dinner on Friday evening

Speaking at a fundraising event held at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC) with thousands in attendance, the president took the opportunity to reflect on the party’s robust national reach.

“Today, this party has fulfilled the wishes and aspirations of our founding leaders… It is the only national party… That is why we are going to win, and win every single day of the year,” he said.

President Ali said his party is committed to improving the lives of Guyanese and moving the nation to greatness, from digital innovation to improved education and healthcare facilities.

He said while opposition parties are now campaigning on promises of better public services, the PPP has already laid the foundation and is actively implementing reforms using Guyana’s oil and gas revenue.

“We are not building Guyana to compete within the borders of Guyana. We are building a country to compete with any competition globally. We must be globally competitive if we are to win in the global environment,” the president said.

The PPP/C administration’s approach over the last five years has already delivered immeasurable benefits, especially in areas of housing and infrastructure. The president cited the transformation taking place along the East Coast, where property values have surged due to government investments in roads, water, and other amenities.

This story would have been different five years ago, “if you had to take $30 million in loan on that house… it would have gone up at a 19 per cent interest rate. Today, you can take that same $30 million at 5 per cent interest rate. That allows you to leverage your asset,” the president pointed out.

To further support wealth creation, the government in the next term will be co-investing with citizens to make it easier to start small businesses. He said this includes lowering collateral requirements and working with banks to reduce interest rates, a move that will give ordinary Guyanese greater access to capital.

On healthcare, he reminded citizens that while others may pledge new services during campaigns, the PPP is already constructing a world-class regional hospital at Enmore and a Maternal and Paediatric hospital at Ogle.

Only recently, the $6.6 billion Diamond Regional Hospital was commissioned, with others underway in Regions Two, Three, Five, and Six. Four state-of-the-art facilities will also be constructed at Moruca (Region One), Kamarang (Region Seven), Kato (Region Eight), and at Lethem in Region Nine.

“Very soon… You will have a world-class hospital. A new Maternal and Paediatric hospital, a brand new five-star facility,” he announced.

President Ali listed recent and upcoming hotel openings, including Jewels by King’s and two more Marriott-branded properties, as evidence of the confidence investors now have in Guyana’s governance and economic environment.

With these and other developments, the president said, the government is preparing Guyana to host three million people annually by 2030, through a mix of tourism, trade, and digital modernisation.

Turning to politics, President Ali denounced the practice of vote-buying and transactional leadership, saying such behaviour is an insult to the dignity of voters.

“That is selling your dignity. That is selling your honour. And that is an example of leadership you do not want,” he warned.

He rallied supporters to stand firm and not be swayed by false promises or short-term handouts.

“Your vote represents your honour. It represents your dignity… You are placing your country’s future in the hands of that party.”

The president closed his address with a call for unity and determination, urging the nation to stay the course under the PPP’s leadership.