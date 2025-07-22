Why is biodiversity important?

“Biodiversity”- Guyanese will hear this word a lot this week. What does it mean, and why is it important?

Biodiversity, short for biological diversity, is the rich tapestry of life on earth. It includes the sea turtles gliding through the Atlantic, the rare orchids that bloom at particular intervals, the busy bees among the mangroves, and the jaguars prowling the rainforest. These creatures and plants may seem small, but they are the backbone of a healthy ecosystem, clean air and water, food security, disease resistance, and climate stability.

Recognising this vital role, President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali has ushered in a new era of natural stewardship. He announced the creation of the Global Biodiversity Alliance, a robust framework designed to elevate the protection of life’s diversity in tandem with environmental and climate goals.

From July 23–25, 2025, the focus turns to Georgetown as Guyana hosts the inaugural Global Biodiversity Alliance Summit at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre. Backed by CARICOM heads of state, the summit will bring together world leaders, scientists, Indigenous representatives, and innovators to build a shared agenda for action.

This three-day gathering will formalise the Alliance, launch the groundbreaking Global Biodiversity Product and index, and introduce pioneering nature-focused financial instruments such as debt-for-nature swaps, biodiversity bonds, and biodiversity credits to channel investment into conservation.

A central ambition: reignite global momentum behind the “30×30” target to protect at least 30% of land and sea by 2030. Nearly 200 nations pledged support at COP15, yet progress has stalled. In hosting the Summit, Guyana aims to reignite action and stake biodiversity’s claim at the heart of global climate conversations ahead of COP30 in Brazil later this year.

With over 86% of its land blanketed in pristine forests, Guyana is already a leader in natural guardianship. This summit marks the next chapter in its Low Carbon Development Strategy, placing biodiversity at the core of climate action, finance, and sustainable development.