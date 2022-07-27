WIIN Phase 2 to be launched early August – Minister Persaud

Government continues to implement programmes to empower women and girls with the introduction of the Women Innovation and Investment Network (WIIN) Phase Two.

Ministry of Human Services and Social Security, Dr Vindhya Persaud

The free technical and vocational programme is expected to be launched early August to foster empowerment and financial stability among women.

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr. Vindhya Persaud told DPI recently that the programme is ready to be launched even as applications pour in.

“We are by the end of July, early August, we can get something started. The reason that we are taking so long is not that we are not ready, it is because of the share numbers that we are dealing with of applicants. And it is not just you know; you turn up it is getting people in the virtual classrooms space; it is getting people in a physical space for that kind of training. So, it is a lot of things that have to be put in place to make sure that the experience is a good one,” she said.

The phased programme will accommodate applicants who were not captured in the sister programme WIIN through a hybrid feature which enables persons to receive training in-person and online.

The minister said the new initiative will have higher skills training and more courses to further upskill women.

“WIIN One was a learning curve for us. So, I think we are able to do better. So that the person who comes out with a WIIN certificate can easily find a niche market out there to become financially independent.”

The programme will also help women to establish micro and small businesses through the ministry’s business training and empowerment grants similar to the primary flagship WIIN.

The programme is part of the PPP/C Administration’s commitment to promoting skills training while fostering economic empowerment for women in all regions to access microfinance in the commercial banking system.

WIIN was launched in Baramita, Region One, on May 2021, to highlight the programme’s accessibility in hinterland areas. Since then, over 2,170 women have been trained in multiple disciplines specific to the needs of their demographic areas.

