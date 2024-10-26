Wildlife Conservation, biodiversity education to take centre stage in zoo, botanical gardens renovation

The National Zoological Park and the Botanical Gardens are set to undergo massive transformation, and preliminary plans include emphasis on wildlife conservation, and a drive to educate the public on Guyana’s biodiversity.

These upgrades are aimed at crafting a more immersive and enjoyable experience for visitors.

Vice President, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo

This was revealed during a public consultation held on Friday at the Botanical Gardens, hosted by Vice President, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo. The three-hour-session brought Guyanese out in their numbers for scintillating discussions on the future of the beloved green space and the zoo.

Advisor to the Protected Areas Commission, Damian Fernandes, unveiled the initial plans for the transformative project.

These plans include a new vehicle entrance and green parking areas, designated spaces to showcase the uses of various flora and fauna, an education and orientation plaza incorporating indigenous features, and a wildlife conservation and education centre.

Advisor to the Protected Areas Commission, Damian Fernandes A student sharing his views on the preliminary plans for the upgrade of the zoo Attendees at the public consultation held on Friday at the Botanical Gardens Attendees at the public consultation held on Friday at the Botanical Gardens Attendees at the public consultation held on Friday at the Botanical Gardens

Fernandes explained that wildlife conservation would be a key feature of the zoo’s new design. He emphasised that the animals are not removed directly from the wild. Rather, the zoo provides a safe haven for creatures that could no longer survive in their natural habitats, including those previously kept as pets or mistreated.

Spaces would also be designated to educate visitors on the various animals that form part of Guyana’s rich biodiversity.

For the Botanical Gardens, the government is considering a model that tells the captivating story of Guyana’s landscape, from the lush rainforests to the expansive savannahs and wetlands, bringing a taste of the richness of Guyana’s geographical scenery to the gardens.

This immersive experience can be further inculcated with nature-inspired infrastructure like suspension bridges and canopy walkways, as well as an electrical tram system for greater mobility.

In brief remarks, Vice President, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo said that the project forms part of the government’s expanded Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS 2030).

This expanded version now encompasses biodiversity protection, water management, the maritime economy, climate adaptation and the energy transition.

“Since then, we have been busily engaged in rolling out the plans in great detail for each of these sectors. This is the macro vision,” VP Jagdeo said.

He outlined the various strides that the government has made in this regard, pointing to the carbon credits agreement, the landmark Gas to Energy project and major investments in drainage and irrigation, to name a few.

Hence, VP Jagdeo said, the enhancement of the zoo and Botanical Gardens is not a standalone venture.

“We have to ensure that our children…can experience the beauty of our country here. That is why a lot of facilities in here would be focused on teaching and familiarisation and also a safe space for our children and families to come in and enjoy what we have as a country,” he explained.

Attendees expressed excitement and anticipation at the government’s vision, and took the opportunity to seek clarification and offer their own suggestions.

The discussion sparked a flurry of innovative ideas, including advanced surveillance, inclusive design for people with disabilities, dedicated aquatic life zones, interactive children’s experiences, and the potential use of artificial intelligence.

VP Jagdeo underscored that the plans presented are preliminary, and the government will take these suggestions into consideration, with the aim of incorporating them into the decision-making processes.

“We have not agreed on the final look of the project as yet,” he explained.

Given the significant number of suggestions, an online forum will be established to facilitate further input and discussion.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

