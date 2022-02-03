Without roads you cannot eat – Minister Edghill

“Altruistic, realistic and futuristic” were words used to describe the $96.1 billion allocated to the Ministry of Public Works to propel Guyana’s infrastructural development. Of that amount, $76.7 billion has been earmarked for roads and bridges.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, sought to paint a vivid picture to the APNU+AFC opposition Members of Parliament (MPs) who remarked that citizens “cannot eat roads.”

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill

In a direct response, Minister Edghill said “you cannot eat roads, but without roads you cannot eat.”

The minister said roads open up opportunities for housing, farming and job creation. He alluded to the Linden to Lethem Road, Schoonard to Parika Highway, Corentyne Main Road from Palmyra to Crabwood Creek and the No.58 Road, all of which will benefit Guyanese.

“The infrastructure programme of Guyana and the investments that we are making in infrastructure is not just brick, loam, sand concrete and asphalt. It is opportunities to lead for prosperity for the people of Guyana, and I am proud to be part of such a project,” he stated.

The budget provides for the economic advancement of Amerindians, Minister Edghill said, while pointing out that in 2021, hinterland villages received tractors to help the village’s economy.

“In Region Eight, we were able to give contracts to the communities to build the roads because you cannot just have the tractors, but you must be able to link the communities.”

The public works minister noted too that the infrastructural development supports the country’s growing tourism industry. He said tourism is one of the sectors that creates jobs on a large scale, noting that it is important that necessary infrastructure is place to assist the industry.

“We have to be able to put in place the infrastructure to ensure the tourists who are coming here to rent a car to drive and see the country, there is proper road safety and there are proper roads to encourage that.”

Minister Edghill said the APNU+AFC opposition is suffering what is called “mega phobia,” the fear of big things. He said they are afraid of the development which the PPP/C Government is forging ahead with, noting that the President, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali led administration is not afraid of undertaking mega-projects.

“Every time something big is discussed they get scared. Amaila, the one project that would have already been benefitting Guyana they scuttled it, too big for them to understand. So now they hear gas to shore, too big for them to understand. You hear $88 billion for infrastructure, too big for them to understand. You hear a budget of $552.9 billion, too big for them to understand.

Guyana will not sleep in this summer moment; we will work with diligent hands to improve infrastructure and ensure prosperity come to the people of Guyana,” he further stated.

Budget 2022 was read under the theme “Steadfast against all challenges; resolute in building our one Guyana.”