Witnesses have no reason to fear elections COI

─ all arrangements in place for safe inquiry

Witnesses coming forward to testify at the highly anticipated Presidential Commission of Inquiry (CoI) into the March 2, 2020 General and Regional elections, have no reason to fear, as all systems are being put in place to ensure a safe process.

This assurance was given by Administrator of the CoI, Colonel Ronald Hercules.

Colonel Ronald Hercules, CoI Administrator

He told DPI Tuesday, that all facilities, accommodation, and security apparatus are ready, and operating at optimum levels.

“We are totally set and all arrangements are in place to operate a safe environment for the inquiry.”

His Excellency, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, on September 13, swore in Retired Justice of Appeal of the Turks and Caicos Islands, Stanley John as chairman of the commission.

Former High Court Judge and Acting Justice of Appeal in the Eastern Caribbean, Godfrey P. Smith SC; and former Chair and Former Chancellor (ag), Carl Singh, OR, CCH, were sworn in as commissioners.

The Terms of Reference (ToRs) are to inquire into the process of vote tabulations and the public declaration of election results by the Returning officer of district number four.

In addition, the commission will be able to establish what attempts were made to subvert the results that prevented the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) from discharging its statutory functions as prescribed by law.

The Commission of Inquiry is also expected to examine the conduct of the Chief Elections Officer, other elections officers, and persons as it relates to the execution of their duties during the elections.

Javed Shadick, Secretary of the CoI

The commissioners will make recommendations as deemed fit and necessary to permit GECOM to discharge its statutory functions as set out in the Representation of the People Act.

The CoI’s Secretary, Javed Shadick, said persons who wish to give evidence on the matter could visit the Secretariat in person, at 95 Middle Street, South Cummingsburg, Georgetown.

He said the information received will be handled diligently, and the commission will respond in the shortest possible time to accommodate everyone’s participation.

The Commission will be assisted in its work by Dr Afari Jayan and Dr Nasim Zaidi as resource personnel.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

